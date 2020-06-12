Like many Arizona State basketball recruits, Brandin Podziemski learned about the accomplishments of head coach Bobby Hurley from his coaches and doing his own Internet research. The 2021 Wisconsin guard was quite pleased with what he had discovered which is why the Sun Devils' efforts pursuing him are resonating well with him.

“Arizona State has been recruiting me for just about a month,” Podziemski said. “I wasn't surprised by the offer because of the way they have been keeping in contact with me. I’ve been impressed with what they had told me about the city (of Tempe). It’s really close to Phoenix which is a big city. It’s hot there, and it’d be cool to get out of the cold. It’s a good school with good academics.

The 2021 guard reported per game averages of 28.6. points, 9.5 rebounds, and four assists, as well as shooting 35 percent from three-point range, 52 percent from two-point range, and close to 80 percent on his free throws.

I kind of knew of him and his career. I’ve seen an ESPN show (E:60) on him with short snippets with Arizona State’s practice. You see the excitement and energy all the time. So, I kind of knew about his career. And then talking to my AAU coach, he knows him. So, he talked a little bit more about him winning national championships.”

“I watched a couple of their games,” Podziemski commented. “I like how Arizona State plays, they run a fast-paced style, and that’s how I like to play. I’m one of those players that impacts the game in more than one way: Dribble, pass, shoot. Everything team needs so I’ll bring everything in my opinion. I try to model my game after (current Miami Heat player and former Kentucky player) Tyler Herro. He’s from where I’m from. His trainer is actually where I am right now in the gym. So, I got to have a good conversation with him. we’re both 6’6 and play the same way.”









“My shooting ability is my biggest strength; I think I’m a natural scorer. My three-point shot probably one of my strong suits. I always work on it. Getting better every day. I just Stuff that I’m working on is just my mid-range game and then passing off that. I really think I’m good defensively also. I try to improve everything, so wherever I choose to go to college, I’ll be ready.”





To date, Podziemski has received offers from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Loyola-Chicago, DePaul, Rice, and Boise State. The guard stated that no other schools are recruiting him in earnest right now, but he knows in that in an unusual recruiting cycle and with five months left before signing day, a lot could change.





“Hopefully, some of the other offers will come,” Podziemski remarked. “But right now, I’m good where I’m at. I hope we get to play in AAU tournaments because that’s the best competition. That’s always the goal. If it doesn’t happen for a reason, I understand that but of course, I would love to go out there and play.

“I’m not sure yet which schools I’m going to visit. Me and my family will decide after the summer and in September are going to look at our options, make the decisions on what schools we’re planning to visit, and decided that month. I’m definitely going to look at the academics because basketball’s going to stop one day. I’m going to look at the type of environment the school has when I go visit, and if it’s like a family atmosphere. The team culture is really big for me. And most importantly, somewhere where I can come in and have the opportunity to play right away and make an impact.”