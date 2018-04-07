Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-07 13:43:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jonathan Davis ready for AAU after strong sophomore season

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

STOUGHTON - After earning Division 2 WBCA All-State honors this winter, Jonathan Davis is back with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors this spring and summer for an important recruiting stretch on the AAU front.

"I thought we had a great season and it was a lot of fun," Davis told BadgerBlitz.com at the ROCK Spring Classic. "We had to replace a lot of great seniors like Kobe King and Bailey Kale. We made it to state but didn't reach our ultimate goal. But I feel like I got a lot better.

C8rghpjo3qefvruhvqyx
Jonathan Davis
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}