MEQUON - Just a freshman in high school, JC Latham is already very comfortable playing up grade levels with older competition.

This past fall, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end recorded 20 tackles, one sack and one defensive touchdown for Waukesha Catholic Memorial team that finished 9-3 on the season.

In basketball, Latham also played on the Crusaders' varsity team this past winter. And Friday evening at the NY2LA Sports Swish 'N Dish, the standout from the 2021 class played up with a loaded Phenom University 16U team, which won in its debut, 71-47 over EG10 (Indiana).