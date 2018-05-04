After rushing for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns in high school last season, running back Henry Geil is excited to start his college career as an Iowa Hawkeye. This week, we caught up with the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Geil to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City, what his goals are for his freshman year, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

GEIL: I move in June 9th I believe.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

GEIL: I’m excited to get heavier and see how I can play with all the new changes Coach Doyle makes.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

GEIL: My goals are to play to my potential early and learn as much from Toren and Ivo as I can.

Q: What kind of work have you been doing this off-season to get ready?

GEIL: I do combine prep as well as position and speed work at Mind Right Performance with my man Dan Hall, and we been on that since like December. I also lift too. I’m just trying to be as conditioned and quick and powerful as I can while staying at 215 lbs.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

GEIL: It was annoying. I’d see something I felt like I could do better or a different cut I would’ve made and it was frustrating that I have to wait to show that I can do it too.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

GEIL: It’ll just feel like a long time coming.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

GEIL: It was the people. Everyone was so nice it’s easy to be comfortable there.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

GEIL: If Coach Ferentz lets me, I’ll be wearing #30. I’m currently 6’0.5”, 215 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Geil committed to Iowa on April 23,2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Indiana, Syracuse, Bowling Green, Western Michigan, and South Dakota State.

As a senior, Geil had 224 carries for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season for Green Bay Preble.

See highlights from Geil's senior year at Preble in the video below.