The Wisconsin coaching staff, specifically new outside linebackers coach Bobby April, wants to see more of Matthew Wedig after his unofficial visit Friday.

A 6-foot-4, 212-pound junior from Beloit Memorial High School, Wedig was one of a handful of in-state prospects on campus to take in the Badgers' spring practice.

"It was amazing and I loved the visit," Wedig told BadgerBlitz.com. "We got to tour the facilities and watch practice. We met the coaches and talked about academics and the process of getting into school. We also talked about what kind of workouts they do, all that kind of stuff.

